Posted: Apr 03, 2020 7:01 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 7:10 AM

Tom Davis

Owners of real property in Washington County are receiving notices from the County Assessor’s Office this week informing them of increases in their property’s taxable value.

According to County Assessor Todd Mathes, the notices are an effort to inform taxpayers that their property tax amounts could potentially increase this fall when tax statements are mailed by the county. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Mathes said he was hopeful that his office could give taxpayers some good news concerning their property taxes. However, the only direction provided by the state concerned the payment of second-half tax amounts from 2019. Those particular taxpayers have been given an additional thirty days to pay their second half payment without penalties or late fees.

With no changes in state law to prevent any property value increases this year, the Washington County Assessor’s Office followed existing statutory guidelines to prepare valuations for the 2020 assessment roll. As such, there came a need for the office to prepare and print Change of Value notices as they have done in years past.

Mathes agrees that the timing of the annual notices is particularly unfortunate this year with the coronavirus occurrence affecting every-one across the state. “We wish that we could hold off on sending these 2020 CoV notices out, but statutorily there is no provision for that to happen,” said Mathes.

Mathes reminds taxpayers that the Washington County Courthouse is closed to the general public until the state governor’s office lifts the order to close. If you do receive a notice from the County Assessor, you may respond within thirty days by calling the Washington County Assessor’s Office, by going online to www.countycourthouse.org and leaving contact information for the assessor or by e-mailing the local office at assessor@countycourthouse.org. Mathes says that all calls, e-mails and online communications will be returned within 48 hours. The phone number for the Washington County Assessor’s Office is (918) 337-2830. Staff members at the assessor’s office will be on hand to answer all calls, as the order to close did not affect the staff’s ability to remain at work.