Posted: Apr 03, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

A light agenda is set for the Washington County Commissioners during their next meeting.

The Commissioners will consider the approval of a request for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for the month of March. The will also discuss and possibly approve a cashbook and summary report from the County Clerk for the month of March.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.