Posted: Apr 03, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting.

This is their first meeting since March 19th. Then, the Dewey City Council amended their emergency ordinance to match Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safe At Home” executive order.

The Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will follow.