Posted: Apr 03, 2020 6:36 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2020 6:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Our medical personnel across the United States have been working extremely to fight the coronavirus and the Bartlesville community had a chance to honor them Friday night at the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center by flashing their car lights and honking their horns in appreciation.

Kathy Gott with the Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Barnsdall started the movement to honor the men and women who are putting their lives on the line each day they step foot in the clinic.

The entire Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center Parking Lot was filled for the event.