Posted: Apr 04, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2020 12:21 PM
Washington County Sees First COVID-19 Death
Tom Davis
Washington County has its first death COVID-19 death.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will only say that the woman is a female older than 65.
Washington County now has 33 confirmed positive cases and 1 death, Osage County has 25 cases and 2 deaths while Nowata is reporting just 8 confirmed positive cases.
Here are the other COVID-19 statistics released by the OSDH Saturday, April 4, 2020:
- As of this advisory, there are 1,159 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional four deaths:
- One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
- One in Latimer County, a male older than 65.
- One in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Washington County, a female older than 65.
- There are 42 total deaths in the state.
- In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.
- Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
|Positive (In-State)
|1,159
|Positive (Out-of-State)
|2
|Negative*
|1,362
|Total Hospitalizations
|316
|Deaths
|42
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-04-04 at 7:00 a.m.
Detailed case statistics are published on the website. Click here for more information.
