Posted: Apr 04, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2020 12:21 PM

Tom Davis

Washington County has its first death COVID-19 death.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will only say that the woman is a female older than 65.

Washington County now has 33 confirmed positive cases and 1 death, Osage County has 25 cases and 2 deaths while Nowata is reporting just 8 confirmed positive cases.

Here are the other COVID-19 statistics released by the OSDH Saturday, April 4, 2020:

As of this advisory, there are 1,159 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional four deaths: One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65. One in Latimer County, a male older than 65. One in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group. One in Washington County, a female older than 65.

There are 42 total deaths in the state.

In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.

Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 1,159 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 1,362 Total Hospitalizations 316 Deaths 42

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-04-04 at 7:00 a.m.

