Posted: Apr 04, 2020 6:07 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2020 6:07 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The News on 6, KOTV out of Tulsa is briefly interruppeted to a COVID-19 case in their buidling.

Viewers across Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas tuning into 6:00 PM news were watching a simulcast of KWTV News 9 out of Oklahoma City, a sister station of news partners, the News on 6.

Viewers were told one male employee was indentified at the building as testing postiive for the coronavirus, and the studios were being vacated to be cleaned in Tulsa.