Posted: Apr 05, 2020 6:28 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2020 6:28 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Following the first death in Washington County due to the coronavirus on Saturday, the Washington County Health Department released a public statement:

The Washington County Health Department, along with the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), announced the first death associated with COVID-19 in Washington County. The patient was a femalein the 65+ age group.

“This is a sad day in our community,” said Regional Director Maria Alexander. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this difficult time.”

Public health officials continue to work in the county and across the state by conducting investigations and reminding the public about the risks to older adults and those who have compromised immune systems.

In accordance with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order, all Oklahomans who are 65 years of age or older, or children and adults with weakened immune systems, are instructed to shelter at home until April 30 unless they are getting groceries and prescriptions, or taking a walk for daily exercise. The EO also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Those who are sick or think they have COVID-19 should self-isolate at home in a room away from others in the household. It is recommended to use a separate bathroom if possible. Common symptoms include a fever and cough. Difficulty breathing is a serious concern and medical attention should be sought immediately. It is important to contact a health care provider or medical facility in advance before arrival.

For more information about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.