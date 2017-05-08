News
Posted: Apr 06, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 12:43 PM
County Workers Transition Into New Work Environment
Ty Loftis
On Monday morning, the Board of Osage County Commissioners felt it would be best to keep the courthouse, along with all other county-owned buildings closed until further notice. District one commissioner Randall Jones said his workers have made a smooth transition into the new work environment.
The commissioners also opted to continue postponing or canceling all public events scheduled to take place on county-owned property until further notice.
