Posted: Apr 06, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday morning, the Board of Osage County Commissioners felt it would be best to keep the courthouse, along with all other county-owned buildings closed until further notice. District one commissioner Randall Jones said his workers have made a smooth transition into the new work environment.

The commissioners also opted to continue postponing or canceling all public events scheduled to take place on county-owned property until further notice.