Posted: Apr 06, 2020 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 12:47 PM

Tom Davis

Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa is temporarily furloughing approximately 600 employees due to a downturn in business in elective and routine surgeries as they obey state and federal COVID-19 protocols.

According to published reports, they are realigning services and making staffing changes including reassignment of staff, reduction of hours, furlough and pay reduction for exempt employees at the hospital and other facilities.

The temporary furlough of approximately 600 employees (or 9 percent of total) is expected to last up to 90 days.

Employees may be called back sooner based on need.