Posted: Apr 06, 2020 12:57 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 1:00 PM

Garrett Giles

If there was ever a time to pray for our community, our nation, and our world, today would be the day.

Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church in Bartlesville has held a time of prayer on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM on Tuesdays lately, and he will hold another moment for powerful prayer this week.

God has given Pastor MacIlvaine a special appreciation for Bartlesville. He said the city is a mid-sized in a mid-sized state, yet we enjoy disproportionate influence relative to our size.

Bartlesville is a city that has access to international connections through its various companies, its local churches, and its parachurch organizations; it is a city that influences the world far more than its size would suggest.

Pastor MacIlvaine said people of faith in our communities have a responsibility to see their presence in the community as an umbrella under God’s leadership and sovereignty. He said we are here because God placed us here, and we are to pray for the city where God sent us.

Bartlesville and the surrounding area needs prayer. You can follow Pastor MacIlvaine for a time of prayer on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 or on the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A new prayer outline can be found here.

