Posted: Apr 06, 2020 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2020 2:45 PM

Ty Loftis

As of Monday morning, curbside coronavirus testing had been made available at the Osage County Health Department in Pawhuska. It is is swab test that they will transfer to Oklahoma State University and patients should get the results in 24 hours. District one commissioner Randall Jones tells us what he has heard about the program.

The Osage County Health Department encourages anyone over the age of 18 who is experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or a fever of 100.4 or higher to contact the Health Department at 918-287-3740 to make an appointment. Testing is free and insurance isn't needed. Individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles throughout the entirety of the test. The Osage County Health Department is located at 1115 E. 15th Street in Pawhuska.