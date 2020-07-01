Posted: Apr 07, 2020 6:54 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 6:54 AM

Tom Davis

Following a request from Commissioner of Health Gary Cox, Governor Kevin Stitt today approved an emergency rule that provides approval of temporary emergency waivers for the employment of nurse aide trainees in employer based nurse aide training programs. The emergency rule is effective immediately and valid for the duration of the emergency declaration.

From a Prepared Statement:

“Due to the on-going pandemic, access to training and testing for certain health care occupations is limited,” said Gov. Stitt. “Our health care professionals across the state are working hard to effectively keep Oklahomans safe and healthy. This rule will provide these facilities with the flexibility needed to ensure they have the manpower to continue to provide quality care and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The purpose of the rule is to address impending and actual staffing shortages among health care providers that are required to employ certified nurse aides, medication aides and technicians and feeding assistants. This emergency rule identifies procedures for facilities to document that a licensed health care professional has verified the new employee demonstrated competency in a skill prior to assignment.

“Now, more than ever, our facilities need support and flexibility as they work to field a staff of qualified and compassionate skilled nursing professionals that can enter this challenging environment and succeed,” said Steven Buck, President and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma. “Governor Stitt and Commissioner Cox have our thanks for supporting our facilities during this crisis and helping to ensure our residents get the professional care they need and deserve.”

This emergency rule is enacted under the emergency rule making authority established in Third Amended Executive Order 2020-07.