Posted: Apr 07, 2020 12:32 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 12:40 PM

Max Gross

Three local deaths have been reported according to the latest update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One a male older than 65 in Washington County, and then a male 65 and older in Osage County as well a female from 50-64 in Osage County.

Washington County is reporting 43 cases and two deaths. Osage County is listing 34 cases and five deaths. Nowata County has 10 confirmed positive cases and zero deaths.

Statewide positive case numbers have increased to 1,472 with 67 deaths. 16 new deaths are being reported by the OSDH.