Posted: Apr 07, 2020 1:29 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 1:34 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A fugitive out of Cherryvale, Kansas is stuck in a tree near the HWY 123 Bridge after fleeing police on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Jay Hastings with the Bartlesville Police Department says Jeremiah McKenzie fled police through Johnstone Park and into the Caney River.

Bartlesville Police are waiting for McKenzie to come down, as other emergency personnel try to talk him down.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated.

Our own Garrett Giles had this report.