Posted: Apr 07, 2020 4:48 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2020 4:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave an update Tuesday afternoon in regards to the coronavirus. Stitt talked about how successful the state has been in handing out PPE supplies and assisting the unemployed. During the press conference, Stitt stressed the importance of staying home if at all possible and limiting exposure from others.

Stitt added that 13,000 tests have been administered across the state and of those 13,000 tests, 10 percent of the tests have came back positive. There are now 60 mobile testing sites available across the state and Stitt said you are feeling symptoms, don't hesitate to get a test because there are plenty of tests available.

There are more than 400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms at the moment. There were over 550 last week. The state of Oklahoma has 5,600 hospital beds in Oklahoma with almost 2,000 ventilators. Stitt says he is confident the curve is beginning to flatten, but he is still preparing for a surge in hospitalizations if need be.