The Bartlesville COVID-19 Advisory Board held a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss the new City of Bartlesville ordinance passes at Monday night’s city council meeting. The CAB advised the council of the measures that were enacted by the emergency ordinance. Bartlesville vice mayor and CAB member Alan Gentges thinks the action taken is sufficient for now.

The action taken allows only children off essential workers to use daycares. Also, the city recommends that all retail customers wear some sort of mask. The advisory board did not schedule its next meeting but it does reserve the right to meet on 48 hours’ notice if necessary.

