Posted: Apr 08, 2020 11:00 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 11:14 AM

Tom Davis

Prinicipal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says the Cherokee Nation medical professionals and its citizens are all doing all they can to curb the spread of the virus.

Chief Hoskin says there is some good news on the testing front. The nation has just recieved some new testing equipment from Abbott Labs. With more supplies of the re-agent on the way, Hoskin says testing for COVID-19 coronavirus will become a very rapid process.

Cherokee Nation businesses from the casinos to the manufacturing plants are on pause for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr says the nation is taking care of their workers with full pay and the food needs for other Cherokees, for now. He admits he is becoming concerned the longer this lasts.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST: