Garrett Giles

Rogers State University now offers a completely online summer session at a price lower than most major universities.

Students can enroll in summer classes at a rate of $249 per credit hour in tuition and fees, which is among the most competitively priced rates in Oklahoma and the nation.

RSU President Dr. Larry Rice in a statement said: "In a time of great uncertainty, we want students to be able to continue their education this summer. Our administration has committed to maintain current tuition rates and eliminate additional fees associated with online courses for the summer session to support students and the achievement of their academic goals."

This summer rate is available to in-state and out-of-state students. RSU offers transferable credit and summer Pell Grants are available to students who qualify. Open enrollment is now underway for intersession and summer classes. Intersession classes begin May 11th and summer classes begin June 8th.

Interested students can enroll or apply by visiting, rsu.edu/summer or by calling 918.343.7546.