Posted: Apr 08, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 1:12 PM

Garrett Giles

In light of the current circumstances with COVID-19, the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips annual Nellie Johnstone 5K & Half Marathon has changed formats to a virtual race.

This race will allow for runners and registrants who have been training to complete the 5K or half marathon on their own and to support Jane Phillips. Proceeds benefit the Bluestem Medical Foundation for Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart and Vascular Center programs and FLOWCo-Fitness Lovers of Washington County, a free community walk/run fitness program. Bluestem Medical Foundation is an affiliate of the Bartlesville Community Foundation.

Registrants will have from Saturday, April 25th through Sunday, May 3rd to run the race distance continuously and email their time to wellnessconnection@ascension.org.

The top three overall male and female winners in the 5K and Half Marathon distance events will be awarded place medals. All participants who complete the Half Marathon will receive a custom medal.

To be eligible for awards, you must send in a picture of your activity tracker such as an app that measures distance and time from your phone, FitBit, etc. to wellnessconnection@ascension.org.

Register or donate online at RunSignUp.com. Register by Sunday, April 12th to guarantee your shirt. T-shirts are cotton and unisex.

Pick up of race shirts, medals, and awards location and dates/times is to be determined. If you are not local to northeast Oklahoma, your items will be mailed to you.