Posted: Apr 08, 2020 4:00 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2020 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Day one of filing for offices in Washington County has come to a close.

Annette Smith has filed as an incumbent to be the Clerk for the county. There were no other filings for the position as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jill Spitzer filed as an incumbent for Court Clerk. Patricia Phelps has also filed for the position.

Three individuals have filed to be the Sheriff of Washington County. Those who have filed include Aaron Vaughn, Nick Lay and the incumbent Scott Owen.

Finally, filing opened on Wednesday for the District Two Commissioner seat. Incumbent Mike Bouvier is the only one file for the role so far.