Posted: Apr 09, 2020 10:48 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 11:28 AM

Tom Davis

The 22nd Annual The Good, The Bad and The Barbeque to benefit Elder Care scheduled for next month has been cancelled.

Jennifer Ennis with Elder Care appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday to make the announcement. According to Ennis, after much thought and concern for everyone's health, the decision was made to cancel the popular event that was to be held at the Hughes Ranch this May.

The Good, The Bad and the Barbeque has always been Elder Care's biggent charity event with proceeds directly supporting the many programs that Elder Care provides to seniors and caregivers in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties.

Ennis says you are welcome to may make a donation to Elder Care or even purchase" a virtual ticket for this cancelled event" by logging on to abouteldercare.org.