Posted: Apr 09, 2020 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 11:24 AM

Max Gross

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Washington County 22 days after the first case was reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Washington County is up to 54 confirmed positive cases after reporting 43 on Wednesday. 120 tests were administered at a drive-thru test site at Tri-County Tech on Wednesday but those results won’t be reflected for another few days.

Osage County has increased by eight to now 41 positive cases and five deaths. Nowata County has not changed with ten total cases and zero deaths.

Statewide numbers also continue a vertical trend with 1,684 positives. The OSDH is also reporting 1,519 negative tests. There 80 are deaths being reported across Oklahoma with one additional death being posted on Thursday.

The OSDH is encouraging families to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.