Posted: Apr 09, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen will face some competition in the November election, as Aaron Vaughan filed his candidacy with the Washington County Election Board on Wednesday afternoon. Vaughan released the following statement:

“I am excited to have the opportunity to run for Sheriff of Washington County. It has always been a desire of mine to be a service of my community and surrounding areas, to the fullest capacity possible, however God leads me.”

“I have lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma since the age of eight, growing up here and have served communities withing Washington County in multiple capacities, as a veteran of both the Bartlesville Police Department and the Dewey Police Department. I am also honored to be a 13-year veterans who served with the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Division.”

For the full statement and to learn more about Vaughan, you may go to his website, aaronrayvaughan.com.

Nick Lay has also announced his bid to run for Washington County Sheriff. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. this Friday.