Posted: Apr 09, 2020 12:48 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2020 1:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Farmers Market Board has come to the conclusion that they should postpone the 2020 market season indefinitely due to coronavirus safety concerns.

In a statement on Thursday, the board said: “It is true that Farmers Markets have been classified by the state of Oklahoma as an ‘essential’ business that may be open during this crisis, but for the safety of vendors, customers, and others we are choosing not to act as such at this time.”

The board went on to say that they could open the market later in the summer as the coronavirus threat diminishes, but there is no way of knowing at this time. The Bartlesville Farmer’s Market will be back, it is just a matter of when. It will be posted at a later date when they feel as if they can re-open.

In the meantime, the Bartlesville Farmers Market will be issuing a list of vendors with their contact information, and they will be posting at any given time if any of them are setting up in town elsewhere. The board said you can keep in touch with them on Facebook, or you can join their Market newsletter on the markets webpage for updates.

The Bartlesville Farmers Market apologizes for any inconvenience and they truly hope you stay safe and healthy. They say we will get through this together.