Posted: Apr 10, 2020 11:59 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 11:59 AM

Max Gross

While COVID-19 numbers have held steady at 10 cases in Nowata County for the past three days the need for testing is still apparent. Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers has announced that a drive-thru testing site has been announced in Nowata.

The site is located at the First Baptist Church of Nowata. The tests will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. Once the tests have been used up the site will close. Summers says testing is still necessary despite a lull in case numbers.

The tests are free, but you must be a resident of Oklahoma, must either be displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (cough or fever) or have been in contact with someone who tested positive. Only one test will be administered per vehicle. Summers says that positive tests results will be released quickly.

Summers also encouraged residents to continue to engage in social distancing in order to curb the coronavirus. More information about the testing will be passed along at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting.