Posted: Apr 10, 2020 4:08 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 4:14 PM

Max Gross

The filing for Nowata County elections wrapped up on Friday afternoon. Nowata County will have a new sheriff as Jason McClain, the current undersheriff is running unopposed. Sheriff Mirta Hallett said she had not ruled out applying for candidacy when it was brought up at a March County commissioners meeting. Ultimately, Hallett did not file for re-election. McClain will be the fifth Nowata County sheriff since 2017.

Incumbent April Fraunberger is running unopposed for the court clerk position. Chandee Hawk will not face opposition for her current post as county assessor. Incumbent county clerk Chris Freeman did not file for candidacy leaving Kay Spurgeon as the lone candidate.

The only opposed race will county commissioner district two. Democrat Doug Sonenberg, longtime incumbent will face opposition from two republican candidates, Timmie Benson and Ryan Harden. The republican candidates will face off in the June primary with the winner advancing to the November general election.