Posted: Apr 10, 2020 5:07 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2020 5:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Ochelata rancher, veteran lawman, and 6th generation resident of Washington County, Nick Lay has announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for Washington County Sheriff.

Lay holds bachelor’s degrees from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and Northeastern State University where he majored in finance and is also an Oklahoma Public Schools certified teacher. Lay previously served as a two-term tribal councilor for the Cherokee Nation and led efforts to bring a state-of-the-art health clinic to Washington County along with thousands of dollars for local law enforcement and rural fire departments. Nick believes in giving back to the community and is involved in numerous civic organizations throughout the area.

Lay has more than a decade of law enforcement experience having served as a senior agent for the State of Oklahoma ABLE Commission and as a deputy for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Most recently Lay served as a police officer for OSU-Tulsa. A graduate of the state law enforcement academy, he has received Advanced Law Enforcement Certification and Instructor certification from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. He has been honored by the National Native American Law Enforcement Association and has served the association as president of the Oklahoma chapter.

Lay has extensive experience in creating and overseeing multimillion-dollar government budgets and is prepared for the responsibilities of managing the Sheriff’s Office. Lay has committed to establishing policies that will eliminate waste and ensure that his administration is a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars.

Lay is a proponent of community oriented policing and being engaged with the public, working with area law enforcement agencies to reduce crime, and being proactive at fighting crime by utilizing statistical analysis to spot trends and stop crime before it has a chance to start. He also wants to work with our schools to ensure proper training and policies are in place to ensure the safety of students, parents, and educators. He also believes the Sheriff’s Office needs to be more proactive and dedicated in protecting our seniors and elderly from exploitation via phone and in person scammers.

Lay concluded by say, "I fully intend on being a working Sheriff and will stay in regular communication with not only local law enforcement agencies, but neighboring jurisdictions as well to collaborate on crime prevention and targeted enforcement activities. I also promise to provide courteous, professional service and enforce the law with consistency and compassion. With your support we will make Washington County a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”