Posted: Apr 11, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2020 1:21 PM

Tom Davis

As of Saturday. April 11th, Washington has 26 additional COVID-19 cases making for 83 total, and 2 deaths.

Meanwhile, Nowata County reporting 10 cases and no deaths for the 4th straight day and Osage County has two more cases bumping their total COVID-19 cases to 47 and 7 deaths.

There are 1,868 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional six deaths with three in Cleveland County, two females and a male in the 65 and older age group; two in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group: and one in Pottawatomie County, a female in the 65 and older age group .

There are 94 total deaths in the state.