Posted: Apr 12, 2020 11:06 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2020 11:06 AM
104 COVID-19 Cases in Washington County
Tom Davis
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have reached 104 in Washington County as of Easter Sunday. Still only 2 deaths from the coronavirus so far.
Osage County is reporting 50 cases and 7 deaths while Nowata County remains at 10 cases and no fatalities.
- As of this advisory, there are 1,970 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional two deaths:
- Two in Tulsa County, both males in the 50-64 age group.
- There are 96 total deaths in the state.
- The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
