Posted: Apr 13, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Annette Smith will be Washington County's Clerk for the next four years as she is running unopposed for the position. She said she is confident and ready to move forward in her role.

There are a few changes on the real estate side will be coming in the next year. Smith said the Clerk's Office will be moving to the Cloud with their KellPro System. This is to upgrade all their offices so they can improve efficiency when it comes to purchasing.

Smith has worked for Washington County for 30 years. She has worked every desk in the clerk's office, including purchasing agent and first deputy for 13 years. The Washington County Commissioners appointed Smith to the role of Clerk last June after Marjorie Parrish retired.

Smith said she feels blessed that she gets to serve as the County's Clerk. She said she looks forward to working with the Commissioners and her staff for the next four years.

If anyone needs copies of deeds, you can call the County Clerk's Office at 918.337.2840. Smith said this is a free service. And if you need records, Smith said you can call them or visit okcountyrecords.com.