Posted: Apr 13, 2020 11:26 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds Monday morning and made the decision to continue keeping the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings closed.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said it would be best for the commissioners to keep these buildings closed for the next two weeks, as the governor is hoping to begin opening things back up in May. The commissioners also opted to continue canceling and postponing all public events scheduled to take place at county-owned buildings for the foreseeable future.

The commissioners selected a firm to put panic doors in several county buildings, including the District Attorney’s Office, Election Board Office, Emergency Management Office and Treasure’s Office for just under $13,000.

The commissioners signed a resolution to advertise bids for six month bids for such things as grader blades, road oil, state spec asphalt and tires. The commissioners also said they are still hoping to be able to conduct the spring free dump day across Osage County.

Shelia Bellamy introduced Robin Slack as her successor. She will take over for Bellamy as county clerk when she retires in November. There were also two utility permits signed for district one.

The commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds once again next Monday at 10 a.m.