Posted: Apr 13, 2020 11:35 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

For the fourth straight week, Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church will join forces with KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and KWONTV and hold a time of prayer for our communities during this COVID-19 pandemic.

During last week's program, Pastor MacIlvaine thanked God that this life is not the whole show. He said we joyfully embrace the reality that we are never ceasing spiritual beings with an eternal destiny in His great universe. In this life, Pastor MacIlvaine said to God that we intentionally cultivate joy and we will give thanks in all circumstances, for this is His will for us in Christ Jesus.

The live broadcast on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 and kwontv.com will air at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14th. The broadcast will also take place on the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page.

For a prayer outline to follow during the broadcast, click here.