Posted: Apr 13, 2020 1:45 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2020 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners felt it would be best to keep all county-owned buildings closed. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and District One Commissioner Randall Jones believes there is a chance the state can begin getting back to normal by May.

As of Monday afternoon, Osage County had 56 cases and seven deaths. Jones said at the moment, there isn't much more they can do to stop the spread of the virus.

The commissioners also decided to continue canceling and postponing all events scheduled to take place on county-owned property.