Posted: Apr 14, 2020 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 10:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department, in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, held a drive-thru testing last Wednesday, and the results are in.

There were 129 individuals that showed up for the event, 124 received testing, while five did not meet the current testing criteria. Of those tested, six individuals received a confirmed positive result.

Jessica Milberger, a Regional Health Education Supervisor and the area’s Public Information Officer for COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites, said the six individuals that tested positive reside in Washington County. She said five of the 124 tests came back inconclusive.

Those that received inconclusive results will be retested. Depending on where they live, those individuals will be tested at their local health department.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Emergency Management, the Bartlesville Police Department, the Washington County Fire Department, and Bartlesville Ambulance assisted with the drive-thru testing site last week.

In a statement, Regional Director Maria Alexander said: "Based off of testing, we are pleased that the presence of COVID-19 does not appear to be widespread in Washington County at this time. However, this is NOT a sign that we should lower our guard. We still need to be practicing social distancing, sheltering in place, and avoiding all non-essential travel. It is clear, that our effort is what has been keeping this disease at bay."

Milberger said there is no plans at this time to bring a drive-thru testing site back to Washington County.

To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877.215.8336 or 211.