Posted: Apr 14, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee will meet virtually Wednesday at noon to discuss and possibly take action on an Interactive Art Piece for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

If a design is approved by the committee on Wednesday, the recommendation will be sent to the Bartlesville City Council for further discussion. A final approval could be possible in the Council meeting.

The Tower Green Design Committee can meet virtually because of Senate Bill 661. A link to watch Wednesday’s meeting can be found here.