Posted: Apr 14, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

Case numbers for the coronavirus pandemic continue to rise across the state of Oklahoma, as testing sites become more readily available. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there are 2,184 positive cases being reported across the state with 108 deaths, including a female from Washington County older than 65 and a female from Osage County older than 65. There were 99 deaths being reported yesterday.

Washington County has the most cases in the tri-county area with 118 positive tests being reported and three deaths. Osage County has 59 cases at the moment, but is currently reporting eight deaths. Nowata County is reporting 11 cases and is reporting no deaths at this time. They began drive-through testing on Tuesday.

There have been just over 26,000 negative tests reported and 488 people are being hospitalized for the coronavirus at this time.