Posted: Apr 14, 2020 12:15 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 12:15 PM

Ty Loftis

Cost to film the upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, look to exceed 200 million dollars. With these high costs, Paramount Pictures has become nervous about the project and reports show that filmmaker Martin Scorsese is reaching out to platforms such as Apple and Netflix to produce or distribute the film.

Reports indicate that Scorsese has also reached out to Universal and MGM. Paramount Pictures could still be interested in a deal that would allow them to be a financer or distributor. Scorsese also had trouble striking a deal with a film company when producing The Irishman. That film was sold to Netflix.

Killers of the Flower Moon will feature Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and is based on David Grann’s best-selling historical book about the Osage Nation Murders in the 1920s. The movie is set to be filmed in parts of Osage County and be released in 2021.