Posted: Apr 14, 2020 2:27 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Students will not be stepping a foot back on campus until next fall meaning less fuel will be ran through buses and less food will be served for the next month. As a result of this, revenue at Pawhuska Public Schools is up $100,000 from what it was this time last year. Superintendent David Cash says things could get even better.

Cash went on to say that the mortgage tax will be close to hitting its mark and gross production came in better than expected.