Posted: Apr 14, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2020 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

First responders in the Bartlesville area will be getting the cleaning supplies they need Wednesday at the corner of Quapaw Road and SE Adams Boulevard.

Tim Heath, the General Manager for Professional Cleaning Supply, said they have partnered with Courtesy Care Cleaning in Bartlesville to give away cleaning supplies to first responders, doctors and nurses. He said they play a critical role in keeping us safe and health.

They also have a goal to give back to the community. Heath said he believes they are starting out with about 100 cleaning kits. He said Professional Cleaning Supply did something similar in Tulsa recently.

The Tulsa Police Department, Fire Department and EMS responded to their efforts in Tulsa. Heath said Tulsa's first responders were relieved to have the cleaning supplies they received. He said the men and women that serve us on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic are having a hard time finding these supplies, and it is hard for them to be safe in their vehicles. This gives those that serve us so diligently a peace of mind that they will not get sick in their cars.

The event in Bartlesville will take place from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at 1201 SE Adams. The set up at the location will allow first responders to stay in their vehicle while the supplies are put in their car.