Posted: Apr 15, 2020 9:08 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Sunfest Board has announced that they have decided to cancel their 38th year festival that was scheduled to take place at the end of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the board said: “For 37 years, Sunfest has brought our community together in fellowship to promote this beautiful city of ours… Depending on how the restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis pan out, the Sunfest Board is prepared to put on special events throughout the summer if we are able.”

Sunfest is a volunteer non-profit. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering for 2020-2021 or becoming a part of their leadership team for future festivals, send an email to sunfestbville@gmail.com.

“Our hearts are broken, but safety is number one. Our volunteer board and staff look forward to putting Sunfest on for the community every year, but due to the evolving circumstances and unknowns for the COVID-19 virus, we must forgo this year’s celebration” states Stephanie Lief, Sunfest’s President.

Sunfest has continued to evolve the festival by adding special events such as the outdoor “Movie Under the Stars” and the “Sunfest Summer Soak” water fight. Depending on how the restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis pan out, the Sunfest Board is prepared to put on special events throughout the Summer if we are able. We have some wonderful sponsors who are still committed to supporting these events and share our love of community,” says Lief.