Posted: Apr 15, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Incumbent Jill Spitzer is running for re-election for the Court Clerk position in Washington County.

For 18 years, Spitzer has served Washington County. The position of court clerk has been held by her for eight years.

Spitzer has been a deputy court clerk for Washington County where she worked probate, adoption, and juvenile cases on top of issuing marriage and beer licenses. She said it has been an honor to serve the county, especially as Court Clerk for the last eight years.

Seeing the people come into the courthouse makes Spitzer happy. She said she looks forward to the day when people can come into the building again, because she loves serving the people of Washington County.

Prior to working for Washington County, Spitzer was a book keeper for an office supply store for 11 years. She also worked as a substitute teacher from 1999-2000 for Bartlesville Public Schools before working in the cafeteria at Central Middle School from 2000-2001.

Cross training employees in the Court Clerk's Office to help them learn other positions, and digitizing old records are goals Spitzer has in mind if she is re-elected. Spitzer said they have documents dating back to the beginning of Oklahoma's statehood, and if they scan the old documents to an online platform, they can destroy the old records that are taking up space in their offices.

Last November, the Oklahoma legislature passed a preservation fund bill so 10-dollars could be collected for every civil case filing. That money would go into a preservation fund. The money would be used to preserve county records.

Decluttering while preserving Washington County's history is the reason why Spitzer said it is important to move the documents to a digital record book. As for the cross training, Spitzer said it will be good for everyone to know other positions because someone may be gone for vacation and they will need to step up to fill the void. She also said that cross training will help them answer people's questions faster, which will help boost efficiency.