Posted: Apr 15, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 4:38 PM

Garrett Giles & Max Gross

The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserves announced that it will be opening its gates for an in-car tour of the grounds and the people of Bartlesville and the surrounding area flocked to the park. A record 8,200 people went through Woolaroc’s gates on Wednesday. Woolaroc CEO Bob Fraser was happy to entertain so many people.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol estimated that traffic was backed up for 2.5 to 3 miles on U.S. 123. Fraser said everyone enjoyed the park in a manner that was safe for them and for its employees. The park plans on opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday for the time being. The popular attraction has been closed since last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.