Posted: Apr 15, 2020 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles

A Kansas child is in a Tulsa hospital after being attacked by a dog on Tuesday evening.

According to the Caney Police Department on Wednesday, they responded to a 911 call from a caller at 201 W. 9th Street. The first officer to arrive assisted with the injured child until ambulance personnel arrived on the scene. The three-year-old child was treated for facial injuries and transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville before being transferred to Tulsa.

A Caney police officer and Animal Control Officer attempted to catch the dog that attacked the child. The dog was reportedly aggressive towards the officers and lunged at them. Police were forced to put the dog down, and it is being tested for rabies.