Posted: Apr 15, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has been looking at getting a one million gallon water tank for quite some time now. The council has grants in place to assist in the cost for the tank, now it is a matter of deciding if they wish to proceed, something City Attorney John Heskett says they must decide by May.

The engineers are putting a proposal together and will be getting this to interim city manager Tonya Bright in the near future. The council must make a decision if they wish to move forward with the water tank soon because an environmental health and safety test must be completed by the end of July.

The engineers said going that route doesn't include as much maintenance as a steel tank because the inside of the tank doesn't need to be painted as much.