Posted: Apr 15, 2020 2:48 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

A special Adams Golf Club Operating Committee meeting was held on Tuesday evening and discussion was had on COVID-19 policies and procedures.

One member in the meeting went on the record to say that the Adams Golf Course should be closed. Committee President Barbara Oldham responded, saying the City of Bartlesville made the decision to keep the golf course open. She said they will abide by that decision.

Head Golf Pro James Howe said the Adams Golf Course is doing an excellent job when it comes to social distancing. He said he has seen people taking pictures of the parking lot when it is full and posting it on social media saying that social distancing is not being practiced. But Howe said they have not had one issue with social distancing since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Personally, Howe has left the golf course and he has seen more people congregated together at Sooner Park than he has seen on the golf course. At the park, people are said to be walking shoulder to shoulder in one direction, passed even bigger groups of people. Meanwhile, people are spacing out at the golf course, and they are heading in the same direction one-by-one.

There have been some people that have wanted to congregate in the parking lot when they are finished golfing. Howe said they have broken up those groups immediately. Aside from that, there have not been any issues to report.

Some people have had to be turned away if they are not a member. Howe said they had to turn away some regulars from the surrounding area that only pay green fees. He said they are checking ID's and monitoring who gets on the golf course. A few people from Tulsa have come to the golf course out of the blue and they had to be turned away as well.

Out of county memberships are not allowed at this time. Currently, you must be a member of the golf course and live in Washington County. Howe said they have the proper measures in place to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Adams Golf Course is the safest place to get exercise in the Bartlesville area right now.

Adams Golf Course has placed their front desk outside towards the putting green to keep people from having to go inside. He said golf carts also have signs on them that state that social distancing must be practiced on the golf course.

Golf carts that are used are sanitized when they come back in. All golf carts are sanitized once again in the morning before they go out and onto the course again. When it comes to the protection of the staff at Adams Golf Course, staff must wear facemasks and gloves. They must use hand sanitizer, too.

Looking at course safety procedures: