Posted: Apr 16, 2020 7:37 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 8:09 AM

Evan Fahrbach

As of 8:30 this morning, Highway 60 between Nowata and Bartlesville is still closed in both directions near the Nowata and Washington County line.

The roadway has been closed since 7:16 AM following a multi-vehicle fatality collision.

Reports state that the accident involved four vehicles.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists traveling to the area to use W 2100 road (1 mile south of Highway 60) to detour around the crash area. The WCSO says that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be in the area for quite some time as they investigate.

We will have more information as it becomes available, and will alert when the roadway reopens.