Posted: Apr 16, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church in Bartlesville caused quite a traffic jam on Madison Boulevard on Wednesday evening as people drove into their parking lot.

Volunteers and staff at the church held a free produce pick-up at 5:00 p.m. People were asked to stay in their vehicle and open their trunk so volunteers could give them the produce they came for on Wednesday.

The produce provided by Spirit Church included potatoes, peppers, bananas, apples, grapes and more. People packed the parking lot and Madison Boulevard until the church ran out of produce to give away. Spirit Church did this in an effort to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.