Posted: Apr 16, 2020 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was found to be in possession of a stolen truck and nearly two grams of methamphetamine. Bryce Bell was arraigned on one felony count and two misdemeanors during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, an officer noticed Bell unloading items from the truck near Kentucky Street and Waverly Avenue in Bartlesville just after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Bell said a friend let him borrow the truck. Dispatch advised that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Tulsa County.

After he was detained officers noted a lump in Bell’s pocket. He claimed it was a pair of tweezers. It was later determined to be a baggie containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. Bond for bell was set at $15,000.