Posted: Apr 16, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2020 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

CONCERN in Bartlesville is still operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are here to serve the public's needs.

Executive Director Peggy Crowder said their building is not open, but they are doing call-ins for food. She said the food could last four days to a week.

All you have to do after you go through some vetting over the phone is come to CONCERN's facility located at 333 S. Penn Avenue. They will check how many people live in your household, your income and if you are known to their system.

Crowder said if you fall within the USDA income guidelines, you will receive the food through the USDA. If not, there are other donations of food to be given.

You will pick up your food at the back door once the process is over. Crowder said after the vetting, they will ask what kind of groceries you'd like. She said it is like going to the grocery store.

Part of the food eligibility revolves around how many days you can get food from CONCERN. Crowder said they have gone from serving food to individuals four times a year to providing food to individuals six times a year. She said they have been able to do this through various donations.

One of the donations CONCERN received was a COVID-19 Impact Grant from Bartlesville Regional United Way. BRUW received a $300,000 contribution to their program from Phillips 66 on Tuesday.

Crowder said there are plenty of entities and individuals that see their need at CONCERN, and they appreciate all contributions. She said they are continuing to collaborate with other non-profits and essential services in the area because they want to give back, too.

Just call 918.336.4693 for food assistance.

Monetary donations could be made online at concerncares.com. Checks can be sent directly to P.O. Box 404, Bartlesville, OK, 74005. If you wish to donate non-perishable items, you are asked to call them.

CONCERN is still offering financial assistance at this time. Crowder said it costs $60 for the year. She said they will help you with disconnections with utilities, and emergency housing situations (especially if there is an eviction).

CONCERN can also help those who are struggling with homelessness. Crowder said they also help with prescriptions and licenses an individual might need during this time of crisis. She said checks will need to be taken to the DMV. Food assistance is also being provided at this time.

Just call 918.336.4693 for more information about CONCERN's operations.