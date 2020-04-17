Posted: Apr 17, 2020 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2020 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

Optimism was the tone of Friday's Capitol Call with our local state lawmakers powered by Phillips 66. Rep Judd Strom sees a responible way forward for Oklahoma from the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strom says business people have been woring on plans and procedures to re-open . He cited examples of pehaps hair and nail salons coming up with ways for one customer in-one customer out procedures during a gradual reopenning of the state.

Rep. Derell Fincher says he sees businesses planning for a gradual reopenning of the from the COVID-19 crisis, bu he says we all have to bear some responsibility moving forward, too!

Fincher was also happy to report that the upgrades to the unemployment contact points by phone and online have greatly improved your wait times.

Daniels is also very optimistic for a gradual reopenning of businesses in the state.